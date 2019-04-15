Foreign exchange firm moneycorp opens in Leeds

Foreign exchange and international payments company moneycorp has opened a new office in Leeds.

moneycorp is responding to the needs of companies located outside of London finding it hard to access the right specialists to help with ever-changing market conditions.

The firm is currently recruiting and expects to expand its team to seven by September 2019.

Corporate IP managing director Lee McDarby said: “As a finance centre and the home of industries from manufacturing to IT that are particularly affected by fluctuations in the currency markets, Leeds is a natural place for us to locate our second regional office.”