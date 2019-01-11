First Direct Arena in Leeds is hiring - these are the vacancies and how to apply

A new year often represents a time for change, whether that be changing bad habits are aiming to begin something new and exciting.

For many, quitting a job they hate or making strides towards their dream career is often high up the priority list.

There are several vacancies at First Direct Arena. PIC: SWNS

So as 2019 gets truly underway, the left-over chocolates and alcohol from the festive period have been consumed and the children head back to school, serious eyes turn towards job vacancies.

And with that, the company who operate First Direct Arena in Leeds, SMG Europe, have announced a raft of openings.

Job roles, salaries and descriptions:

Casual Bar Supervisors

"We are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our Casual Food & Beverage Team working at the first direct Arena, Leeds. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do and we are looking for a Food & Beverage Team that can make a positive contribution to the overall customer experience. We welcome applicants who take pride in their work, have a positive and friendly attitude and possess excellent communication skills. Work is available on a casual, event driven basis. This will include evening and weekend work.​"

Salary: £8.83 per hour

Casual Concessions Staff

"We are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our Casual Food & Beverage Team working at the first direct Arena, Leeds. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do and we are looking for a Food & Beverage Team that can make a positive contribution to the overall customer experience.​"

Salary: from £7.38 / £7.83

Casual Hospitality Staff

"We are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our Casual Food & Beverage Team working at the first direct Arena, Leeds. Customer service is at the heart of everything we do and we are looking for a Food & Beverage Team that can make a positive contribution to the overall customer experience."

Salary: from £7.38 / £7.83

Casual Night Cleaning Supervisor

"Cleaning and supervising a team of cleaners to provide the highest standard of cleaning to make the arena a clean, safe and welcoming venue for both internal and external customers.​"

Salary: £8.83 per hour

Casual Cleaner

"To provide the highest standard of cleaning to make the arena a clean, safe and welcoming venue for both internal and external customers.​"

Salary: from £7.38 / £7.83

You can find out more information and how to apply for any vacancies advertised here.