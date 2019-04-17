Easter supermarket opening times in Leeds: hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco and Lidl

Have your say

Easter bank holiday weekend is fast approaching, leaving many of us excitedly looking forward to some downtime and plenty of chocolate.

If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend with a foodie feast, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.

Store opening times will vary over the Easter weekend

When is Asda open?

Opening hours for the Wortley Oldfield Lane, Kirkstall, Harehills, Beeston, Killingbeck, Middleton, Morley and Adel stores.

Good Friday 19 April: Supermarkets open from 7am - 10pm. Superstores open 24 hours. Petrol station stores open from 6am - 10pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Supermarkets and superstores are closed. Petrol station stores open from 8am - 6pm.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Supermarkets and superstores are open from 7am - 8pm. Petrol station stores open from 6am - 8pm.

When is Sainsbury's open?

Opening hours for: Merrion Centre Local, Headrow, Albion Street Local, Leeds City Station Local, Leeds Boar Lane Local, Leeds Vicar Lane Local, Leeds Wellington Place Local, Leeds Brewery Wharf Local, Hyde Park Local, Leeds Royal Park Local, Headingley North Lane Local, Leeds Headingley, Stainbeck Road Local, Chapel Allerton Harrogate Road Local, Farnley Local, Moortown, White Rose, Leeds Street Lane Local, Middleton Park Local, Leeds Colton, Pudsey Town Local, Pudsey Local, Garforth Local, Rawdon Apperley Lane Local.

Good Friday 19 April: Sainsbury's Local stores open from 7am - 11pm. Superstores open from 7am - 9pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Sainsbury's Local stores open from 7am - 11pm. Superstores closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Sainsbury's Local stores open from 7am - 11pm. Superstores open from 9am - 8pm.

When is Morrisons open?

Opening hours for the Merrion Centre, Hunslet, Harehills, Kirkstall, Bramley Swinnow Road, Morley, Rothwell, Horsforth, Yeadon stores.

Good Friday 19 April: Stores open from 7am - 10pm. Petrol station stores open from 6.30pm - 10.30pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Stores are closed. Petrol station stores open from 7am - 9pm.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Stores open from 8am - 7pm. Petrol station stores open from 7am - 9pm.

When is Aldi open?

Opening hours for the Regent Street, Burley, Holbeck, Meanwood, Chapel Allerton, Wortley, Bramley, Middleton Park Road and Seacroft stores.

Good Friday 19 April: Stores open from 8am - 8pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Stores are closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Stores are open from 8am - 8pm.

When is Tesco open?

Opening hours for: Boar Lane Express, Leeds Briggate Express, Leeds Bond St Metro, Leeds Bridgewater Place Express, St Pauls St Leeds Express, Leeds Calverley St Express, Leeds Clarence Dock Express, Blenheim Terrace Leeds Express, Leeds Burley Road Express, Leeds Beeston Express.

Good Friday 19 April: Express stores open from 6am - 11pm. Leeds Bond St Metro open 6am - 12pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Express stores open from 6am - 11pm. Leeds Bond St Metro closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Express stores open from 6am - 11pm. Leeds Bond St Metro open 9am - 8pm.

When is Lidl open?

Opening hours for the Armley Road, Hunslet, Chapel Allerton, Gipton, Halton, Stanningley, Oulton and Garforth stores.

Good Friday 19 April: Stores open from 8am - 10pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Stores are closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Stores open from 8am - 8pm.