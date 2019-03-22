Digital portal offers new way to explore career opportunities in Leeds

Council bosses in Leeds have approved the launch of a new digital portal that will provide young people with a wealth of helpful careers advice.

Designed and developed by Leeds-based U-Explore Limited, the Careers Information, Advice and Guidance platform will also feature a range of interactive e-learning activities.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for learning, skills and employment, said: “This is an important strategic step within the wider context of our city’s inclusive economic growth strategy, which is supporting billions of pounds of inward investment, regeneration and business growth for Leeds.

“Not only will all young people be able to access a wealth of information and new e-learning activities, including the creation of a digital portfolio, to develop and build their own career aspirations, schools, the council and wider stakeholders will also be able to access and use a wealth of data which will be created through the new platform.”

Material is due to start going live this summer on the portal, which will build on the existing startprofile.com platform.

Local employers are being encouraged to bring their job opportunities to life by providing video content for the initiative.

U-Explore founder Andy Pickles said the company’s “exciting and important” link-up with the council would “empower, inspire and better inform” young people about the opportunities available to them and deliver “much-needed digital connectivity” between the city’s schools, colleges, universities and employers.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.