Digital bootcamp is a class act for coders in Leeds

The first intake of students have enrolled at the new Leeds campus established by coding bootcamp Northcoders.

The 19-strong group on the inaugural programme at the campus – located in the Platform building at Leeds City Station – includes 11 employees from engineering and design consultancy Arup.

They will cover everything from working with databases to making accessible websites during the 12-week course.

Northcoders founder Chris Hill said: “It has been a lot of work building up to the launch of our first programme in Leeds but we are delighted with the uptake and response so far.

“Arup’s participation and support for the inaugural course really reflects the need that big businesses have for talented software developers as they take control of their own digital transformations.”

Tom Bridges, Leeds office leader at Arup, said he was “delighted” by the link-up with Northcoders, adding: “We believe digital skills will make a real contribution to the economy of the north of England.”

Northcoders was founded in Manchester in 2015 and launched its first course a year later.

The Yorkshire Evening Post runs a regular Digital City column in partnership with Sky Betting & Gaming.

The platform aims to highlight the giant strides being made by a sector that boasts around 3,000 organisations in Leeds.