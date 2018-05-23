Developer to resolve council concerns

The head of development company Idé Real Estate said the company is keen to work with the council and the public on a new £70m office and hotel development in Leeds city centre.

Speaking ahead of a consultation event yesterday, chief executive Ronan Faherty said the full planning application, which is due to be submitted in the summer, would address most of the concerns raised at a pre-application hearing earlier this month.

Idé Real Estate competed against 13 initial bidders to buy a complex of three grade two-listed council buildings - Leonardo Building, Thoresby Building and Great George Street Building - in Leeds city centre.

It wants to create serviced offices, two hotels, including one new build on an existing car park, and family-friendly public spaces.

Although councillors liked the scheme in general, some said it was too imposing and “bullying” its neighbouring buildings, particularly a new entrance to the development from Millennium Square.

Mr Faherty said “90 per cent” of the concerns would be resolved in the full planning application.

The scheme aims to change the way people live and work in the city centre.

The office space will be aimed at supporting start-up companies in the education and healthcare sectors as part of the city’s emerging innovation district near the universities.

Meanwhile, the scheme will include a ‘lifestyle’ hotel, similar to The Hoxton in London, which focuses on both guests and non-guests, alongside a more traditional hotel. “New hotels are revolutionising the way things work. We want to use that to create a critical mass for the whole development,” said Mr Faherty.