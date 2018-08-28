Deloitte records its eighth consecutive year of growth

BUSINESS advisory firm Deloitte promoted more than 150 people across Yorkshire and the North East over the last year, as the firm recorded its eighth consecutive year of revenue growth.

Deloitte increased its revenue by 5.9 per cent in the financial year ended May 31, 2018, from £3,380m to £3,580m.

In the last financial year, 5,000 people joined Deloitte, with nearly 2,000 of them based outside of London. Of the 5,000, more than 1,700 were graduates and school-leavers.

Deloitte’s 700-strong Yorkshire and North East practice also witnessed another year of strong revenue growth. The practice operates from offices in Leeds and Newcastle and appointed Stuart Cottee as its new practice senior partner in January.

Mr Cottee said: “Our growth this year was underpinned by continued investment in our people, a large number of new client wins across our service lines, as well as being boosted by the buoyant M&A market. Consistent with the performance of Deloitte nationally, our Yorkshire & North East practice has performed strongly, with particularly good results achieved by our global employer services, forensic and restructuring services businesses, which all achieved growth in excess of 20 per cent.

“Our transactions business has also been very busy, and this has continued since our year-end, with strong growth in our transaction services, M&A tax, debt advisory and financial advisory businesses.

“Of note last year was our involvement in the £3.4bn sale of Sky Betting & Gaming to Canadian business The Stars Group, Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group’s (CYBG) £1.7bn acquisition of Virgin Money and the £152m sale of Heron Foods to FTSE-250 retailer B&M Bargains.”

Deloitte’s Yorkshire & North East practice announced 13 new partner and director appointments over the last year.