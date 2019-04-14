Data will be on the agenda at company tech talk in Leeds

Data scientists from an automotive tech business are set to play an out-of-this-world role at this year’s Leeds Digital Festival.

Experts from Leeds-based company cap hpi will be talking about their work at a free sci-fi themed event taking place as part of the festival on Wednesday, April 24.

It will give attendees an insight into complex data science techniques such as natural language processing, machine learning and word vectors.

The event will run from 5pm to 8pm and is being held at cap hpi’s offices at Capitol House in Bond Court in Leeds city centre.

Mark Barrett, head of data science and analytics at cap hpi, said: “We have invested heavily in a team of data scientists and analysts who are all providing innovative solutions to the global automotive industry using the vast amounts of vehicle data we hold.

“Our event will showcase how we’ve used natural language processing in new ways to create an innovative real-world data science solution.

“We’ll aim to run through not only the approach but also the hurdles we had to overcome as part of the process.”

