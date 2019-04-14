Creative experts at Leeds agency get it all Sorted

Leeds creative agency Tall has been appointed by the Sorted Group to enhance the brand’s digital presence.

The three-month project will see Tall updating the Manchester-based technology firm’s existing brand guidelines, reviewing its digital outputs and ensuring overall brand consistency.

Tall co-director Guy Utley said: “Sorted approached us knowing their brand guidelines did not detail the thinking or guidance required for their teams to market across digital channels, which was one of the first ways customer interacted with Sorted when looking to make a buying decision.

“We believe that every brand needs to progress and adapt to changing environments.

“We also believe that the use of the brand must be consistent across both offline and online platforms.”

Sorted head of brand Lee Thawley said: “Our brand is very bold, confident and works brilliantly offline.

“However, when it came to its digital presence, it had become open to interpretation.

“It was really important that we protected the equity that the brand was building, but evolved it to work across a broad spectrum of digital platforms in the same bold and confident way.”

