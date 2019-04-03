City's loneliness project celebrates milestone as it looks for new activity partners

Leeds' £6m lottery-backed loneliness project has now funded 50 projects across the city - and is launching its final call for new schemes.

Leeds Older People's Forum secured £6m from The National Lottery Community Fund to reach more than 15,000 lonely or socially isolated older people in the city through its Time to Shine project back in 2014.

The funding comes to and in 2021, and it has announced it has now funded 50 projects, as it looks for its final partners to fund.

Groups can apply for between £5,000 and £10,000 for six to 12-month projects that would start from July onwards, and applications are open from Thursday April 4 until Thursday May 16.

So far, programmes funded by Time to Shine have been as diverse as a project to get retirees out on canal boats to supper clubs, radio-broadcasting, postcard pen pals and dance classes.

See www.leedscf.org.uk/time-to-shine-small-funds for full details.