Chinese firm Dahua to open Leeds offices

Video surveillance giant Dahua Technology is expanding its presence in the UK with the opening of a new office in Leeds.

This is the first time that Dahua – the world’s second-largest video surveillance solutions manufacturer – has expanded in the UK beyond its existing offices in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

The new northern office will be located at the White Rose Office Park in Millshaw Park Lane, Leeds.

The main aim of establishing a permanent presence in the north of England is for Dahua to provide better support for its local distributors, integrators and installers, as well as to offer training locally and provide a local base for partner events and client demonstrations.

“Working with a proactive organisation such as Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership really helps us, because the partnership goes out of its way to create mutually beneficial business activities. It has also helped us set up the new office,” said Ben Perkins, Head of Marketing, Dahua UK and Ireland.

“The partnership attracts business and international money to the region, which not only makes a positive impact on the lives of the people who live and work in Leeds, but also brings a great wealth of talent into the area, which will benefit Dahua as we grow our presence in the north.”

Dahua Technology’s global HQ in China is located in Hangzhou, a city that has been twinned with Leeds since 1988.

The link between the two cities generates cooperation in the fields of business, education and culture. Last year, officials and representatives from Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership visited Dahua’s global HQ as part of a delegation to Hangzhou and Shanghai.

Councillor Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council said: “Leeds has a long and prestigious relationship with China. Our trade and investment missions have helped build relationships and it is great to welcome Dahua to Leeds as a result of this activity. Next week we will be holding a series of business meetings in Hong Kong, Hangzhou and Qingdao to review how our cities can work together to increase trade and deliver economic growth.”

David Aspin, CEO of Munroe K who own and operate the White Rose Office Park added: “We are delighted that Dahua have chosen the White Rose Office Park as the location for their new northern HQ. It’s very exciting to have been to China and met them in Hangzhou and for them to then create a bridge to Leeds and the White Rose Office Park. We’re very much looking forward to welcoming such an exciting and innovative business to the Park and adding Dahua to our growing raft of digital and tech focussed tenants.”