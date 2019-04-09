Channel 4 takes minority stake in True Vision Yorkshire

Channel 4 is continuing its investment into Leeds having taken a minority stake in production company True Vision Yorkshire.

The broadcaster revealed a minority investment in True Vision Yorkshire, led by multi-award-winning producer and director Anna Hall.

Myriam Franois presents The Truth About Muslim Marriage.

True Vision Yorkshire is the first Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund investment in Leeds since the broadcaster announced it would be locating its new National HQ in the city. True Vision Yorkshire is responsible for a host of documentaries including Behind Closed Doors for the BBC and The Truth About Muslim Marriage for Channel 4.

Ms Hall, director of BAFTA-nominated documentaries including The Hunt for Britain’s Sex Gangs and Catching a Killer, will create more of the critically acclaimed crime series through True Vision Yorkshire.

She is the only female director ever to be nominated for the BAFTA Craft Awards Best Factual Director two years running.

Martin Baker, Channel 4 Director of Commercial Affairs, who oversees the Indie Growth Fund said: “This deal reinforces Channel 4’s commitment to driving growth in the creative industries outside London.

Anna Hall of True Vision Yorkshire. Photographer: Barnaby Aldrick

“As we prepare to set up our new HQ in Leeds there could not be a better time to invest in a growing Leeds-based Indie.“

This is the second investment in a Leeds-based production company for the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund, the first being in True North which was sold to Sky in 2017.

Caroline Murphy, Head of the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund said: “I am delighted to see this deal being done just as I join the Indie Growth Fund.

“It shows that Channel 4 really is delivering on its commitment to Nations and Regions indies.”

Ms Hall said: “I am thrilled that Channel 4 have seen the potential in our team and we are incredibly excited about developing our slate in the next few years.”

True Vision Yorkshire was founded in 2014 by Anna Hall with Brian Woods and Jezza Neumann.