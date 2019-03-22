Changing the game at a global company based in Leeds

Rachel Morgan is seven months into a role as an engineering manager in what is still a male-orientated tech industry - but, she says, things are changing.

She is in the throes of a demanding role at one of what she says is Yorkshire’s best companies to work for at Sky Betting & Gaming, in Wellington Place, but while she is now supported in her role leading a male-dominated team, this hasn’t always been the case in the workplace.

She said: “I have experienced a different take on working women. In my last role, the question on most people’s lips was ‘when are you going to have a family?’. I’ve even been told that I should ‘speed up’ with it, but it shouldn’t be a thing.”

Though an inherently male industry, Rachael believes things are beginning to change in tech. “Infrastructure has very few women, there’s two others in a similar role to me, however our next cohort is probably 80 per cent women. It shows that things are changing, women are growing in confidence for these roles and, in a few years, we hopefully won’t be focusing on gender.”

Mentoring has played a huge part in her personal and professional development too. She added: “I really admire those who make time to talk and inspire – I have a huge interest in people and mentoring was one of the ways to find out even more about how people work. I’ve had mentors for over 10 years, getting some great guidance, building friendships and networking, too.

“I think a positive mentality is the way forward, so by being a bit fearless with it, you have nothing to lose. It’s empowering and by having the confidence to just ask people how they’ve done it and asking for some time with them, you never know what you could learn.”