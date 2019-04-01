Caremark Leeds plans to create 70 jobs over next year

A COMPANY which provides support that enables people to remain in their homes has announced plans to create up to 70 jobs over the next year.

Caremark Leeds currently provides 1,700 hours of care each week to people living around Leeds.

The company, which has its head office in Headingley, is planning to increase this to at least 2,500 hours by the end of the year.

A spokesman said: “This is as a result of increased demand for its services from publicly and privately-funded clients across Leeds. But in order to achieve this growth, Caremark Leeds needs to more than double its staff team from the current 71 members.”

Managing director Farina Tayub said: “There is growing demand for home care services as the Government strives to reduce hospital admissions and as people opt to remain in their own homes, rather than going into residential care.

“This is against a backdrop of rising life expectancy which means that by 2024, there will be more over 65-year-olds than under 15-year-olds.

“To meet this demand we are looking to grow the number of care hours we provide by a minimum of 30 per cent in 2019, but to do this we need to recruit the staff who will help us deliver this care.”