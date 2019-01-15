Business awards deadline looming for awards

Applications are being invited for the Leeds Beckett University 2019 Business Advantage Awards.

Some £6,000 worth of support and mentoring for new or early stage business is up for grabs but organisers warn next month’s closing date is looming.

“Now in its fifth year, the Business Advantage Awards is open to students and graduates of Leeds Beckett (within five years of graduation) and businesses engaged with the University’s Business Centres in Leeds, Halifax and Wakefield and the Ad:Venture support programme for SMEs in the Leeds City Region.

“Five Business Advantage Awards are on offer, with each providing up to 50 hours of legal support and mentoring, valued at over £5,000, from a solicitor with expertise in fields such as intellectual property, employment law, taxation and premises legal support. An additional £1,000 of accountancy support will be provided by WGN, with winners also benefiting from 36 months’ free business banking from Yorkshire Bank.

“One award will be reserved for current students and graduates of Leeds Beckett and one for a business working in the digital arena.”

The awards are run in partnership with law firm Lupton Fawcett, accountants WGN and Yorkshire Bank.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday February 27 and application forms are available from: www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/ubc/services/business-advantage-award/

For more information, and to submit your application, please emal universitybusinesscentres@leedsbeckett.ac.uk or call 0113 281 6770.