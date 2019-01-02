Burst water main leaves houses in Seacroft without water

Have your say

A burst water main has left residents in the Seacroft area of Leeds without water.

Yorkshire Water were made aware of the issue just after 7am today (Wednesday, January 2).

They say engineers are currently on-site to try and fix the problem.

On Twitter, Yorkshire Water say the burst main is Brooklands Avenue.

Yorkshire Water say on their website: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.

"We're urgently working on repairs.

"Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

People in the LS14 postcode are being warned of disruption to their water supply.