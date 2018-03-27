Billington Holdings delivers rise in full year revenues

Structural steel firm Billington Holdings today revealed it had delivered a “strong” performance in 2017, as a number of its divisions operated close to full capacity.

In 2017, Billington’s revenue increased by 16.1 per cent to £73.5m and the profit before tax rose by 15.8 per cent to £4.4m.

The company said it had made a good start to 2018 with a robust forward order book.

Mark Smith, chief executive officer, commented: “ A strong performance from all group companies throughout the year has significantly contributed to this solid set of results, thanks to a number of divisions operating at near to full capacity. This, coupled with a good pipeline of projects, positions Billington encouragingly for the coming year.

“We are continuing to see the success of the expansion strategy at the Shafton facility, now two years in to the five year adaptation programme initiated in 2015. This has allowed the group to increase its capacity and expand its processing and fabrication production to over 30,000 tonnes of steel this year.

“The UK construction industry has experienced a number of developments since the beginning of the year. The UK structural steel demand is forecast to remain stable throughout 2018 and 2019 and the board will continue to closely monitor further developments in the industry in the year ahead, along with any potential impact these may have on the group.

“The expansion strategy at the Shafton facility is continuing and Billington is well positioned to adapt to changes in the wider industry, which combined with our dedication to client relationships, should help us in achieving another solid performance in the current financial year.”