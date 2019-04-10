Barclays confirms number of jobs losses to affect Leeds employees

Only a select few Barclays employees in Leeds will be affected by upcoming job losses, the bank has confirmed.

It follows news yesterday (Tuesday) that more than 450 roles nationwide were to be affected as jobs were moved to core centres in Glasgow, Manchester and Northampton.

Leeds was outlined as an area at risk of job losses, although Birmingham and Coventry were to suffer the bulk of redundancies to be made.

A spokeswoman for Barclays confirmed today that the number of job losses in Leeds was a small amount, and that the staff members affected had been made aware of the changes.

-> Mike Ashley's Sports Direct makes revised £200m rescue offer for Debenhams

The spokeswoman said: "The job losses affecting Leeds are very small, and this is confined to the Operations and Technology sector.

"Less than ten jobs will be affected."

Other areas to be affected by jobs moving are Canary Wharf, Manchester, Stock-upon-Tees, Liverpool, Northampton, Cardiff, Poole and Petersfield.

Unite national officer Dominic Hook said of the news: "Unite is in discussion with Barclays regarding its future site strategy in order to gain vital clarity and job security for the workforce."