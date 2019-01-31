Alliance forged to deliver ambitious Leeds City Centre homes plan

Plans have been announced to create a major new residential-led mixed use community on the East Side of Leeds’ City Centre.

To be known as Leeds City Village, the scheme plans to deliver over 1,000 new homes as well as a mix of commercial, leisure and amenity space.

Situated at the former Marsh Lane Goods Yard, which sits between Marsh Lane and Shannon Street, it will incorporate a series of new buildings set within extensive new areas of public realm and landscaped spaces.

Read: What unusual words do you use at work? Oxford English Dictionary needs your help

The Rushbond Group, the award-winning Leeds-based real estate investor and developer, has come together with residential development specialist Gold and Amber, to bring forward the regeneration of this major development site.

The initiative is part of a masterplan which proposes a series of development opportunities to the East of the City Centre. It connects into the wider plans for the regeneration of the Kirkgate District of the City and developments around Quarry Hill including the new Leeds City College Campus and Leeds Playhouse.

Mark Finch, Real Estate Director of Rushbond, the Group that pioneered the development of Leeds’ Brewery Wharf as a new mixed-use community, said: ”This is a massively exciting initiative to help meet the growing needs of an ambitious and dynamic City for quality new homes through a careful and considered masterplan over the full extent of the Goods Yard site - but, most importantly, connecting into and stimulating further investment into the East Side of the City Centre, supporting the growing creative community at Kirkgate alongside.

"The alliance brings together two companies with a track record of delivering high quality new homes in the City.”

Sophie Brown from Gold & Amber said: “We have opened up early discussions with the City Council and plan to make further announcements on the plans early this year, following discussions with local stakeholders and community groups, prior to the expected submission of a planning application for this hugely significant development in the Spring. We are proud to be working with Rushbond to lead the regeneration of Leeds City East and create a community which will be home to many people.”

Read: Asda fails in latest legal challenge over equal pay dispute

The Marsh Lane Goods Yard is important in the social and cultural history of Leeds, being the site of the City’s first ever railway station in 1834.

It has been identified as a prestige development opportunity in the City Council’s development plan which would play a pivotal role in providing new homes to meet the demands of the City Centre’s burgeoning population.

Chris Austin, Managing Director of the Leeds-based architectural practice, Brewster Bye, who have been commissioned to design the masterplan, said: “This is a tremendous and exciting opportunity to expand the City Centre eastwards, through the delivery of an exemplar high quality mixed use development, which promotes stronger connections with the existing surrounding communities. It will combine homes, workspaces and amenities on a gateway site, which is seen by so many when travelling into the City Centre each day.”

The development is also expected to stimulate the wider revitalisation of the area to the East of the City Centre and complements Rushbond’s investments and projects in the Kirkgate District, including the iconic Corn Exchange and First White Cloth Hall, as well as Gold and Amber’s planned residential developments along the York Road corridor.