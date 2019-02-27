A new Yorkshire-based discount store brand is set to launch this March, bucking the high street gloom by opening its very first three stores in the region, creating 120 new jobs for the local retail industry.

One Below is opening three stores simultaneously on Friday, March 1, noon at Leeds Kirkstall Road, Rothwell opposite Morrisons, and Doncaster Market Place.

New store opening

As its name suggests, One Below, will sell absolutely everything in store for £1 or under including a wide range of high street brands such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

One Below is being financed and launched by Yorkshire father and son entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards, aged 36, and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The successful businessmen from Wakefield, were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in 2014.

The store will offer 5,000 products for £1 or less, across 10 departments including groceries, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy, DIY, partyware, craft and will also stock trend-led items such as unicorn merchandise.

As well as recruiting locals in a mixture of full and part-time positions in management and sales roles for stores, the company has taken a 160,000 square foot distribution centre in Barnsley recruiting 50 head office and warehouse staff.

One Below plans to take its new brand national, opening 50 stores this year alone, creating 600 retail jobs and reopening vacant retail units on high streets throughout the country. The new brand plans to open more stores in Yorkshire this year however locations have not yet been confirmed.

To mark One Below’s launch on March 1, store opening celebrations will take place throughout the opening weekend at each store. Goody bags filled with a selection of exciting items worth £25 in total, will be gifted to the first 100 customers. Balloons and confectionery will also be handed out throughout the day to shoppers while they browse and buy.

Christopher Edwards, managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “We’re proud to be launching our new retail concept in our home region of Yorkshire.

“One Below will be the only name on the high street offering everything it sells for either £1 only or even less than a pound with branded, quality products costing as little as 29p.

“We still believe in the British high street and there is a place for convenient stores that work hard to bring stand-out savings to local shoppers, giving them a reason to take advantage of value that they won’t find online.

“It’s come full circle for us, as the three stores that we are opening were once thriving Poundworld units, forced to close when the new owners of Poundworld, TPG Capital, sent the business in to administration in 2018. We’re delighted to be able to revive the empty stores and bring new employment to three busy shopping locations across the Yorkshire region.

“We hope that Yorkshire shoppers will like our unique concept and we look forward to helping our customers to save on a variety of their favourite products.”