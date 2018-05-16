7 ideal jobs currently on offer in Leeds if you want to work in healthcare

Have your say

Do you love helping people and have a strong interest in the healthcare industry?

There are some exciting job opportunities currently available in Leeds that could be the ideal next step in your medical career.

Trust Doctor in Plastic Surgery, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Want to pursue a career in surgery or medical specialities, such as dermatology or emergency medicine?

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust are recruiting for a Trust Doctor to join the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery department at Leeds General Infirmary, which deals with hand and upper limb service, head and neck surgery and breast reconstruction, among others.

Previous experience in plastic surgery is not essential, but the role would suit individuals with an interest in the specialist surgical field.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Mental Healthcare Assistant, Hays Healthcare

Hays Healthcare are on the hunt for mental health support workers to work alongside a team of nurses in various hospitals across Leeds and York, assisting in caring for individuals with varying degrees of mental and physical issues.

At least six months relevant experience within an NHS setting is required for the role.

Apply here: healthjobs.co.uk



Care Assistant, Maria Mallaband Care Group

If you strong communication skills, work well as part of a team and individually, and are passionate about caring for the elderly, this could be the ideal role for you.

All training and qualifications needed for the role will be provided, ensuring excellent opportunities for career progression and personal development.

Apply here: jobmedic.co.uk



Senior Carer, Interserve Healthcare

Do you want a rewarding career helping others?

This senior care role includes providing personal care to clients of varying ages with requirements including mental health, learning and physical disabilities, and complex clinical needs.

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of six months previous care experience, excellent communication skills, and a caring and compassionate attitude.

Apply here: interserve.com



Registered Nurse or Midwife, Marie Stopes UK

Are you passionate about nursing women and delivering abortion care?

This excting opportunity will allow you to work in a hands-on, fast-paced environment, providing expert clinical abortion care to clients.

Pro-choice on abortion is essential for the role and candidates must have previous experience of working within a nurse led environment, with the capability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk



Healthcare Assistant Pre Assessment - Cardiology, Spire Leeds Hospital

Assisting the nursing staff in providing patient care, this role involves carrying out pre-assessments and tests, preparing medical records and documents, and ensuring a high level of care is maintained in a clean and safe environment.

Experience of working on a surgical ward is a must and candidates must have a Level 3 or 4 health and social care qualification.

Apply here: spirelookingafteryou.co.uk



Research Nurse, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Joining the Neurology research team, this role requires a motivated and enthusiastic nurse to contribute to the development and delivery of trials for people with neurological conditions.

Tasked with implementing study objectives and acting as the main point of contact for principal investigators, sponsors and patients, excellent communication and team work skills are essential for the role.

Apply here: jobs.nhs.uk