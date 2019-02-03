11 weird and wonderful ways to enjoy National Yorkshire Pudding Day today
Today is National Yorkshire Pudding Day, so we thought we's look at all the weird and wonderful ways in which people enjoy their battery bites.
From sweet to savoury, exotic to eyebrow raising, we take a tour of all of the nation's perculiar eating habits, with the help of Wren Kitchens.
1. ...Or an alternative brekkie
Or, if you cant make it to the North West but still want a piece of the pudding, you can recreate a fancier version (as seen below) and impress your loved ones with this recipe on sortedfood.com.
sortedfood.com
other
2. Full English filled Yorkshire pudding
We all now have an excuse to eat Yorkshire puddings for breakfast! The Porky Pig a caf in Manchester is selling a full English inside a Yorkshire pudding
@eddiceweld
other
3. A breakfast eggy Yorkshire pudding with bacon
For another excuse to eat Yorkshire puddings for breakfast (with bacon and eggs!), see this tasty recipe on Serious Eats.
@quyenweng
other
4. Toad in the hole
You cant beat an original. Toad in the hole is a traditional English and Scottish dish consisting of sausages in Yorkshire pudding batter, usually served with gravy and vegetables.
@weerascal
other
View more