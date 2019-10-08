Business people brave the cold at Action for Charity’s Byte Night sleepout

More than 200 people from companies large and small across the region braved the cold at the Civic Hall in Leeds. Action for Children’s Byte Night is the UK’s largest corporate sleepout event - each year thousands of people spend a night exposed to the elements to raise money and awareness of youth homelessness. Organisers are aiming to raise £1 million nationally in support of the charity’s youth homelessness services across Yorkshire.

The Leeds event was completed by teams from Harvey Nash, Burberry, Hermes, Capita and Bettys and Taylors.

Steve Rake, chairman of the Yorkshire Byte Night board, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you and well done to every single sleeper who braved the elements to raise funds for vulnerable children. It was a big challenge, but in the morning, everyone went home to their warm beds – and there are too many young people in Yorkshire who are living without this choice.

“No child or young person should have to face the trauma of homelessness - they shouldn’t be sofa surfing, they shouldn’t be in B&Bs, and they certainly shouldn’t be on the streets. This is a critical issue in our region, as it is across the country, and Byte Night is a chance to support some of the young people in our society who need it most.

“One night really can make a lifetime’s difference and funds raised will help us support children and young people to have a safe and happy childhood.”

Government figures show there are currently more than 126,000 homeless children across the UK.

Action for Children’s national director of England, John Egan, said: “Our critical work with vulnerable young people and families helps prevent the tragedy of homelessness by tackling the issues that can lead to young people ending up without a roof over their heads. The country is facing a crisis of childhood and every penny raised from Byte Night helps Action for Children support some of our most vulnerable children and families. But we are also urging the government to take urgent steps to tackle the root causes of the problem.”