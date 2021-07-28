A bus has hit the shop front of Youngs of Wetherby with fire crews currently at the scene assessing the damage. Photo credit: Submitted photo

A bus has hit the shop front of a row of business in West Yorkshire including Youngs of Wetherby where currently fire crews are checking for structural damage.

Emergency services and officers from West Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene after the crash, which closed Market Place in Wetherby's town centre today, Tuesday, July 27.

An eye witness (who declined to be named) said: "It happened quickly. A car was turning and the bus was setting off. There was a collision and the bus hit another car and just seemed to drift across into the shop."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds gather after bus has hit the shop front of Youngs of Wetherby with fire crews currently at the scene assessing the damage. Photo credit: Submitted photo

A police spokesperson said that no one was injured in the incident.

The accident was causing disturbances to travel in Wetherby.

On Twitter, Metro said: "Due to an accident outside Wetherby Bus Station @FirstWestYorks Service X99 is unable to serve the Bus Station and will use the High Street. Because of this, services are unable to serve Linton. More on this as we get it."

West Yorkshire Police have been approached for further response.

A bus has hit the shop front of the business called Youngs of Wetherby where currently fire crews are checking for structural damage. Photo credit: Simon Dewhurst.

More to follow...

__________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.