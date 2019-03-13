Bus delays of up to an hour in Leeds following dramatic M1 lorry fire

Have your say

First West Yorkshire have advised commuters to expect delays of up to an hour in Leeds this evening.

Following an earlier lorry fire at between junctions 42 and 43 of the M1 Southbound, the M1 is closwed in Lofthouse.

This has had knock on effects for traffic in the city with First describing Hunslet Road, Meadow Lane, M621, Elland Road, Ring Road Beeston, Dewsbury Road, Middleton Park Avenue and Britannia Road in Tingley as 'gridlocked.'

They service tweeted: "M1 CLOSED in Lofthouse due to HGV fire. Hunslet Road, Meadow Lane, M621, Elland Road, Ring Road Beeston, Dewsbury Road, Middleton Park Avenue and Britannia Road in Tingley all gridlocked. Delays of up to 50min."

Plumes of black smoke from the fire could be seen from Leeds city centre.

