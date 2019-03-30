Bus delays and traffic chaos in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Buses have been delayed by up to an hour in Leeds as city centre roads became gridlocked with traffic on Saturday afternoon.

The 3pm kick off at Elland Road and road closures for an earlier NHS march led to the delays while a crash in Churwell also held up traffic.

First West Yorkshire buses reported delays of one hour and ten minutes on one route in the city.

Boar Lane, Lower Briggate and Duncan Street became gridlocked at around 2pm.

The 7/7A/7S bus service has been delayed for up to 45 minutes while the 51/52 is running one hour and ten minutes behind schedule.

Most other city centre services are delayed by around 30 minutes.

