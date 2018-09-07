Burglary at house in Leeds: Police release e-fit images of two suspects

Have your say

POLICE have released e-fit images of two men they want to identify in connection with a burglary in Leeds.

Raiders forced open conservatory doors at a house in Plantation Gardens at Alwoodley and stole power tools.

The burglary happened in the early hours of June 10, but police only released details yesterday (Thurs Sept 9).

Anyone who recognises the men from the images is asked to contact PC 3280 Adam Lawson at Elland Road via 101 quoting crime reference 13180280250.

Or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.