Building society exceeds volunteering targets

Leeds Building Society has surpassed the targets it set for volunteering two years ahead of schedule.

In 2017, the society committed to providing 8,000 hours of colleague volunteering hours in the community by 2020. Since the launch of the target, colleagues have already spent more than 10,500 hours helping the communities where they live and work.

In June, the society’s volunteering programme, which offers every employee seven hours’ paid leave each year to spend in their communities, was extended by a further seven hours to enable colleagues to also support Leeds Building Society’s national partnerships – Samaritans and parkrun.

Richard Fearon, the Leeds society’s deputy CEO, said: “Doing what’s right for our communities is a key part of our Corporate Responsibility strategy.”