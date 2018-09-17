Buddhist monks’ fundraiser for Leeds temple roof repair

Buddhist monks in Leeds showcased Thai culture and cuisine in a special one-day fundraising event to help repair their temple’s roof.

Thai boxing demonstrations, massage, food, music and traditional dance performances all featured during the Thai Culture and Food Festival held at Wat Buddharam Buddist Temple in Woodhouse on Sunday. A spokesman for the temple said the building is 170 years old but its roof is in need of repair - particularly with winter approaching.

Sara Chelsea performs traditional dance at the Thai food festival and Thai cultural performance at Wat Buddharam Buddhist temple in Woodhouse, Leeds.

“In order to keep our facilities open to public, it does unfortunately have a cost for maintenance and general up-keep of the building.”

To make a donation, phone 0113 2741927.