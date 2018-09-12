Bucket list appeal smashes £10,000 target: Crowdfunding for Leeds woman after terminal cancer diagnosis

Have your say

A CROWDFUNDING appeal launched so a 32-year-old Leeds pub manager with terminal cancer can fulfil her bucket list wishes has smashed through its £10,000 target.

Vicki Aldwin, of Oakwood, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October and had been in remission.

But last month doctors at St James’s Hospital in Leeds told Vicki the cancer had returned and that her condition is terminal.

Her devastated friends launched a crowdfunding appeal on August 15 to raise £10,000 so Vicki could fulfil her bucket list wishes.

Vicki, who is assistant manager of the Mustard Pot pub in Chapel Allerton, has thanked generous well-wishers for supporting the appeal, which has raised £10,446 in just 28 days.

Vicki’s bucket list wishes include a trip to Japan, visiting Disney World, a trip to a film set, crushing grapes with her feet to make wine, and going on a taxidermy course.

She has already had a taxidermy lesson and is set to travel to Disneyland Paris with family next month.

Vicki said: “People that have donated have left really kind words hoping that I have a good time and wishing me well, which is lovely.”

Vicki has just returned from a trip to Venice – one of her favourite cities - with best friend Katy Winship.

They visited Venice Film Festival and got to walk on the red carpet and sit with the cast at the premiere of French Film The Summer House.

And next week Vicki is set to visit a film studio in Slough to see filming of a new TV show based on Jim Henson’s 1982 fantasy adventure film Dark Crystal.

Vicki said: “People have been incredibly generous - it has been overwhelming.”

Vicki will be undergoing chemotherapy at St James’s Hospital until December in a bid to prolong her life.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer last October and underwent six months of chemotherapy before going into remission in May.

Vicki has worked at the Mustard Pot for 18 months and was previously general manager at the former Whites cafe bar in Headingley.

She also worked at the former Hummingbird restaurant in Chapel Allerton.

A Vickifest fundraising event is being held from 4pm until late this Sunday (Sept 16) at the Corner House Coffee Bar and Kitchen on Harrogate Road, Moortown.

There will be live music, a DJ and a raffle.

To contribute to the appeal, go to www.gofundme.com/vicki039s-bucket-list