Brother defends Ryan Thomas after Celebrity Big Brother punch

Ryan Thomas's brother has defended the Celebrity Big Brother star after he was issued with an official warning for allegedly punching housemate Roxanne Pallett while "play fighting".

The former Coronation Street actor was summoned to the Diary Room, where he was reprimanded for hurting Pallett and warned that he would be removed from the show if it happened again.

Scott Thomas said on Twitter: "I have now seen it all! Women like that are so dangerous! Trying to damage my brother's reputation over what was blatantly some harmless play fighting.

"Be a drama queen all you want but don't try and ruin someone in the process! Nasty that!"

He said she was "making a mockery of actual victims", adding: "I actually don't think it's fair that she even stays in the house after this ... I'm in complete and utter shock."

Thomas had said there was "no malice or anger in anything I did".

Ex-Emmerdale star Pallett had told Big Brother she was upset by the altercation.

In tears in the Diary Room, she said she was in shock, adding: "I went from being upset to being angry, because a boy has punched me repeatedly unprovoked, he actually punched me like a boxer would punch a bag.

"And we weren't play fighting, there was no banter, it wasn't a joke."

Big Brother told her the footage was being reviewed and the matter was being "taken very seriously".

She asked to sleep in a separate bedroom because she was "suffering" and "didn't feel comfortable" sleeping in the same room.

After being called to the Diary Room, Thomas was told: "Before you entered the Big Brother house, rules regarding unacceptable behaviour were explained to you. You have broken this rule.

"At 3.55pm today, Big Brother noticed that, whilst almost play fighting, you punched Roxanne in the ribs.

"This caused Roxanne to say 'Ow, that bloody hurt'. Whether you intended to hurt Roxanne or not is irrelevant."

Thomas said: "I think we both know, and Roxanne, that there was no malice or anger in anything I did."

He apologised for punching her.

Big Brother said: "Big Brother is issuing you with a formal warning in regards to physical contact in the house. Any repetition and you will be removed from the house."

Elsewhere in the episode, housemates including Nick Leeson, Hardeep Singh Kohli and Gabby Allen revealed they have become irritated with Pallett's "attention-seeking" behaviour.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5.

