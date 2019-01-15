Broken speed camera that was flashing Leeds drivers who weren't speeding now fixed

Police have confirmed that a faulty speed camera in Leeds that flashing motorists driving below the speed limit has now been fixed.

The speed camera on York Road in Killingbeck Leeds has a 40mph speed limit, but was malfunctioning yesterday (Monday).

The speed camera on York Road in Killingbeck Leeds has a 40mph speed limit, but was malfunctioning yesterday (Monday).

Drivers had contacted the Yorkshire Evening Post to tell us that they have been flashed by the camera even when travelling below the speed limit yesterday morning.

READ MORE: Police called to robbery at Moortown Yorkshire Bank after staff threatened by two masked men

Paul Jeffrey, Police Partnership Manager for Casualty Reduction, said: “The issue with the camera flashing indiscriminately has now been rectified and drivers are advised to adhere to the speed limit, as they should always do on all parts of the road network for their safety and the safety of others.

READ MORE: Leeds man arrested after driving stolen industrial-sized digger on busy A38



“West Yorkshire Casualty Reduction Partnership remains firmly committed to reducing the number of incidents resulting in deaths and injuries on the county’s roads in which excessive speed can be a significant factor.”

For the latest traffic and travel news in Leeds, join our new Facebook group here

