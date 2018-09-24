Broken down lorry causing traffic misery on Leeds motorway

Have your say

A broken down lorry is causing delays and tailbacks on the M62 motorway.

Two lanes out of four are currently closed on the M62 Eastbound between Junction 29 (M1) and Junction 30 (Rothwell, Leeds).

Highways England is warning about potential disruption and traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

Normal traffic conditions are not expected until at least 6.30pm or 6.45pm.

