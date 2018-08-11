Britney Spears in Scarborough: Seven things you never knew about Britney Spears

The Queen of Pop is heading to Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on August 17 - but just how well do you know Britney Spears?

Here are seven fun facts about the Toxic singer:

1. Britney Spears’ middle name is Jean.

2. Britney was an accomplished guitarist by the time she was nine years old.

3. The video for her debut single Baby One More Time was shot at Venice High School, which was the same school that Grease was shot in. She came up with the concept for the music video.

4. She is the best-selling female artist of the 2000s.

5. Britney has been married twice. She wed Jason Alexander for a grand total of 50 hours before it was annulled. She wore a baseball cap, midriff top and jeans to their Vegas wedding.

6. Britney has several fragrances out and they’re hugely popular. So popular, they account for 34% of all celebrity perfume sales.

7. If a movie had to be about her life, Britney said she would like Natalie Portman to portray her.