British athlete pays visit to junior parkrun in Leeds

Schoolchildren taking part in a weekly fun run got some extra encouragement when British race walker Callum Wilkinson joined them out on the course.

The professional athlete, who was named World Junior Champion at 10,000m in 2016, attended Bodington Junior Parkrun in Adel to spur on all those taking part.

He is one of a number of sporting figures who volunteered at parkruns and junior parkruns this summer through #teamparkrun, an initiative backed by a number of sporting associations.

Joanne Scantlebury, event director at Bodington Junior Parkrun, said: “#teamparkrun provides a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how inclusive parkruns are and how warmly we welcome walkers. I would encourage anyone to come along to our junior event and see for themselves.”

Visit www.parkrun.org.uk/register to find out more.