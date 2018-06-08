Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy to play Leeds show this weekend

Have your say

Last week's Britain's Got Talent winner, Lost Voice Guy, is coming to Leeds this weekend.

The comedian, real name Lee Ridley, will be performing his prize winning show at the Leeds Comedy Cabaret on Saturday, June 9.

Yorkshire fans can expect two hours worth of the Newcastle comic's routine – and may even catch a glimpse of some material that could be used at Ridley's performance in front of the Queen.

Ridley is the first comedian to win the show after wowing fans with his routines throughout the show.

He has won £250,000 and will perform at this years Royal Variety Show.

He beat local Leeds comedian Mickey P Kerr and 10 other acts to bag the top spot in the June 3 finale.

Runners-up were musical comedian Robert White who came second and singer Donchez Dacres who came third.

The 37-year-old comedian uses a voice synthesiser to deliver his material after complications from his cerebral palsy left him unable to use his voice.

Judge Alesha Dixon praised Ridley's win on the win saying that people would be inspired by his act.

Show founder and judge, Simon Cowell told him: “You so deserved this.”

After his win the comedian praised the support of the judges and the general public.

He managed to sneak in one last joke before he went:“I'm very excited to perform in front of the Queen.

I've loved her since she sand Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Lost Voice Guy will be at the Leeds Comedy Club in Tiger Tiger on Saturday 9 June. Tickets were still available at the time of publication and can be purchased here: https://www.thecomedycabaret.club