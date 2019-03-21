Britain's Got Talent comedy hit Robert White brings his debut tour to Yorkshire - where to see him and how to get tickets

Robert White wowed the judges and viewers alike with his fast-paced comedy routines when he made the finals on this year's Britain’s Got Talent now he has hit the road for the first time.

His debut UK tour: The Tank Top Tour - with a suitcase full of his trademark vests - sees Robert play Leeds and Bridlington Spa.

As the only gay, Aspergic, quarter-Welsh comic on the British comedy circuit, Britain’s Got Talent has helped to highlight Robert’s distinctive comedy genius.

Known for his brilliant timing and anarchic performance style, Robert’s chaotic stage presence, improvisational skills and delivery saw him win the Malcolm Hardee Award for Comic Originality.

A regular at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe since 2010, his shows regularly impress critics and audiences alike, winning the hearts of the British public. His hilarious routines have also received over 6 million views on YouTube winning him legions of fans across the UK and beyond.

The show is suitable for 16s and over.

Robert White is performing at:

Bridlington Spa on Friday 19 at 7.30pm

Tickets: 01262 678258 or www.bridspa.com

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, Saturday April 20 at 7.30pm

Tickets: 0113 243 0808 or www.cityvarieties.co.uk

