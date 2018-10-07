Britain's Got Talent auditions are coming to Leeds - here's everything you need to know

Every year we ask ourselves if Britain has still got talent.

And every year, according to Simon Cowell's ITV hit talent show, we certainly have.

Last year, Oakwood teacher and comedian Micky P Kerr made it through to the live final, but fell just short of winning the competition.

READ: Fans salute to Leeds comedian Micky P Kerr after Britain's Got Talent final heartache

The popular show - which pits singers against magicians, dancers against comedians and offers a platform for thousands of hopefuls a year -is heading back to our screens for another helping in 2019.

And whether you've got a dancing dog, you're a daredevil with nerves of steel or you're a group of perfectly timed dancers, the BGT team want to meet you.

They'll be at The Core Shopping Centre on King Charles St in Leeds between 12pm and 4pm on Saturday, October 13 holding open auditions.

Last year, Oakwood teacher and comedian Micky P Kerr made it through to the live final, but fell just short of winning the competition.

