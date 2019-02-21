Brit award winner Tom Walker to play intimate show at Leeds venue The Wardrobe - how to get tickets

Rising star Tom Walker will perform at The Wardrobe to celebrate the launch of his debut album What A Time To Be Alive.

And tickets are free for customers who buy the album from Crash Records.

The singer won best breakthrough act at the Brit Awards last night. The Scottish-born singer thanked his grandma as he picked up the award at the O2 Arena in London.

He was also nominated for his top ten hit, Leave A Light On.

The gig is happening on Monday March 4, with doors at 7pm and Tom expected on stage by 7.30pm. The 27-year-old will be sticking around after for album signing.

Tickets and albums can only be collected from Crash Records, on The Headrow, any time on or after the album release date Friday March 1, up to and including Monday March 4.

If the show doesn’t sell out in advance, tickets will be available on the door.