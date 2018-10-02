Bring a bottle and get money off your parking in Leeds

Leeds motorists are being urged to bring a bottle to save money when they park at a shopping centre.

CitiPark have announced an innovative plastic bottle recycling initiative that will allow customers to pay for their parking sessions at the Merrion Centre with 500ml+ plastic bottles during the whole of October.

The bottles will be exchanged for discount vouchers to be put towards parking at one of pay stations. Each bottle equates to a 20p discount on the cost of parking.

Once collected, the plastic will then be recycled into usable items such as shirts, toys and even chairs.

Charlotte-Daisy Ziff, head of corporate social responsibilities at Town Centre Securities, CitiPark’s parent company, said: “Here at CitiPark we believe that we all have a part to play in

ensuring the preservation and betterment of our environment for future generations. So this promotion not only offers our customers the chance of free/discounted parking, but they can also get rid of their waste plastic bottles and contribute to the protection of the environment at the same time: it’s a win-win all around!

“We hope that as many people as possible will get on board.”

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FACTFILE:

* There is no limit on the number of bottles that can be brought in.

* The bottles must be 500ml and over to qualify for the free parking, but CitiPark will take any size plastic bottle to recycle.

* The promotion is not eligible for season ticket holders, partnerships, permit holders and all members of staff employed by Town Centre Securities PLC and CitiPark.

* Each 500ml bottle equates to a 20p discount on the cost of parking.

* To claim the money off parking, customers must personally hand all bottles to the CitiPark office attendant in the CitiPark customer service suite at the entrance to the Merrion Centre car park.

* The attendant will exchange the bottles for discount vouchers to be put towards parking at one of

CitiPark’s Merrion Centre pay stations.

* There is no cash value to the discount vouchers and they are not redeemable for cash.