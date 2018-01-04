Brighten up January nights at Leeds Stockeld Park

It’s not too late to enjoy a winter wonderland in Leeds – Stockeld Park’s Christmas Adventure is now open until Monday, January 8.

Yorkshire Evening Post senior photographer James Hardisty has taken some lovely images of the attraction near Wetherby, including the photograph above, for a Photo Essay to be published in Saturday’s paper.

After dark, the whole park is magically lit by thousands of twinkling lights, certainly brightening up these long January nights.

One of the showpieces is the Illuminated Forest, a magical, mystical wonderland nestled in the extensive and beautiful woodland of the park. It is filled with mysterious characters and exciting themed play, lining the meandering forest path.