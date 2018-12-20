Bright future for Leeds swimmer Leah

Have your say

A talented young Leeds swimmer is to take part in an elite new programme.

Leah Schlosshan, 13, a pupil at Bradford Grammar School, qualified for the English National Swimming Championships and has now been chosen for the Swim England Talent Programme.

The programme supports young swimmers both sportswise and academically, through performance centres linking swimming clubs and universities.

BGS specialist swimming coach, Craig Robinson, said: “The right foundations provide solid grounding for longer sporting careers. We’re very proud of Leah and we look forward to watching her swimming career flourish.”