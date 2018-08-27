Brighouse teenager dies in Highlands mountain fall

The family of a teenage boy who died following a fall on a mountain in the Highlands have paid tribute to their “lovely son”.

Timothy Murray, 16, died while walking on Stac Pollaidh north of Ullapool, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene after he was reported overdue shortly before 4.45pm on Sunday August 26.

A coastguard helicopter located him a short time later and his body was recovered by Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team.

The teenager, from Brighouse, is believed to have been walking with family members.

In a statement released through police his family said: “It is a very sad loss and Timothy was a lovely son.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Sergeant Kay MacRae said: “Our thoughts are with Timothy’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“We would like to thank our partners in Dundonnell Mountain Rescue for their assistance with this challenging incident.

“A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, as is standard procedure with sudden deaths.”