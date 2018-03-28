Brave Leeds United fan Toby Nye’s cancer battle: Mum’s joy as £200,00 treatment goes to plan

Have your say

THE mother of brave cancer fight Leeds boy Toby Nye has told her of her family’s joy at being told specialist £200,000 antibody treatment is working as planned.

Tests have shown five-year-old Toby’s bone marrow is free of cancer neuroblastoma for the first time since he was diagnosed on his fourth birthday in January 2017.

Toby, of Osmondthorpe, is undergoing the antibody treatment not routinely available on the NHS at Leeds General Infirmary after a major fundraising drive backed by Leeds United and YEP readers.

Toby, who started school at Victoria Primary Academy in east Leeds earlier this month, is due to start his third and final ten days of antibody therapy on Monday.

His mother Stacey Worsley, 31, said the family had anxiously awaited the latest results because previous chemotherapy treatment had failed to clear the cancer from Toby’s bone marrow.

She said: “I could have cried with happiness when the nurse called and told me the results. It is absolutely amazing, we are so overwhelmed.”

Miss Worsley said the antibody therapy treatment is due to finish at the end of June and the family will not know if Toby is cancer free or not until July.

She said Toby has more energy now after undergoing the antibody therapy treatment.

Miss Worsley added: “He seems a lot more like the old Toby again.”

Toby underwent an operation to remove a cancerous tumour on one of his kidneys last September.

Miss Worsley said there was a small amount of tumour that could not be removed safely but latest tests show there is no sign of the tumour re-growing.

Miss Worsley said any money from fundraising that is not spent on Toby’s treatment will be donated to help other families with children who are fighting cancer.

More than 200 friends, family and wellwishers turned up to Toby’s fifth birthday party at Gotts Park in Armley in January

His family and friends wanted to ensure Toby had nothing but happy memories of his fifth birthday after he was diagnosed with cancer on his fourth birthday.

An appeal was launched for people to send Toby birthday cards and he had received 350 on his birthday.

The YEP also got involved - by designing a special, birthday card-style front page for Toby.

Leeds United invited Toby and his family to their Thorp Arch training ground ahead of the big day when he met players was given presents.

Leeds United and the club’s fans rallied together to raise funds for Toby Nye’s antibody therapy treatment.

Last October’s fixture against Sheffield United was dubbed “one day for Toby” with fans encouraged to donate.

Leeds players and staff also contributed a day’s salary to the cause. Midfielder Samuel Saiz also donated a further £25,000 f to reach the near £200,000 target.

Toby’s parents appealed for help last June for funds to pay for the expensive treatment, which is not routinely available on the NHS.

- A Leeds United fan who has raised more than £45,000 for charities after the death of his best friend is staging a charity celebrity football match when Toby Nye will be mascot.

Darren Powell, 32, of Wakefield, travelled to Leeds games home and away with best friend Michael Kew before he lost his battle with cancer aged 40 in April 2015.

Mr Powell has organised fundraising events and charity football matches in Mr Kew’s memory which have raised a total of £46,000 for a number of charities.

Toby will lead out a team of celebrities at Ossett Town’s Ingfield Stadium on Prospect Road, Ossett, at 1pm on Sunday May 13. Tickets will cost £5 for adults and £2 for children on the day.

Stars to play include Emmerdale’s James Hooton and Anthony Quinlan, and former X-Factor Contestants Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy.

Former footballers set to play include ex-Manchester City duo Lee Crooks and Tony Vaughan.

Mr Powell said the charity football match will raise money for Toby Nye’s treatment, Wakefield Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mr Powell said: “Toby is a lovely little lad. Whatever life throws at him he has always got a smile on his face.”

Mr Powell is appealing for donations of sporting memorabilia, including signed football and rugby shirts, for an auction after the match. Call Darren Powell on 078285 55515.