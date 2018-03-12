Brave Leeds boy Toby Nye has first day at school

A brave boy whose battle with a rare form of cancer led to a fundraising appeal for treatment has had his first day at school.

Five-year-old Toby Nye - whose fundraising campaign was backed by Leeds United - joined his new classmates today after starting school was delayed by his illness.

Around £200,000 was raised to pay for antibody therapy for Leeds fan Toby, of Osmondthorpe, after he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on his fourth birthday.

The fundraising appeal was launched after the treatment could not be provided on the NHS.

Toby had his first day at Victoria Primary Academy, in east Leeds, after the risk of infection meant he could not start school last September.

His mum Stacey Worsley, 31, said: "He was very excited to be going. He was really looking forward to it this morning.

"He should have started school in September, but with the treatment he's been having and the operations he couldn't go. "

Toby will have the antibody treatment, which helps the body's immune system attack the neuroblastoma cells, for around six months.

Miss Worsley said tests would then show how effective it has been. She said: "He's just taking it all in his stride. Going into hospital hasn't bothered him at all. He's doing extremely well."

The youngster previously had chemotherapy and underwent a ten-hour operation to remove a tumour from his kidney.

Toby's family have thanked everybody who helped raise cash for his treatment.

Miss Worsley added: "We had a lot of help from family and friends, and strangers who helped raise money."