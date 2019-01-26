Bramley family juggles a lot

This week’s Yorkshire Evening Post Family of the Week are Laurie Kitson, 26, and husband Dudley, 35, who admit to “juggling a lot as a family” but say they are strong and support each other. The couple, who live in Bramley and married in 2017, have children Charley, 13, Ruby, 10, Malachi, four, and Esme, 20 months. Laurie works part-time for Costa coffee and is a full-time student and breastfeeding peer supporter, and Dudley recently became a bus driver.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Praise! I’ve found with Malachi that lots of praise when he does well has a knock on effect; he has more want to do the right thing or do as he is told.

What family task takes you the longest? Getting ready to go anywhere! Aside from the school run, we’re always late!

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? As a family we love going to the seaside. At one point we took a trip every month, whether it was blissfully sunny or dull and cold. As an individual I enjoy being a breastfeeding peer supporter, although I struggle to find the time to volunteer.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? Juggling everything! The thing I want most is to be with the kids, I don’t want to miss a thing. But I also want to give them the best life we can, which means working to help make ends meet and going back into education so I can get a better paid job. I don’t get to spend as much time with them as I’d like and if I’m home with them there are always clothes that need washing or something that needs cleaning. It is tiring and hard.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? If Dudley isn’t starting work early the next day, he likes to relax in front of the tele or go out to play Pokemon. I like a nice soak in the bath but I’ll usually end up writing assignments or getting an early night.

What is your most treasured memory? Marrying the love of my life.

One family member’s proudest achievement? Malachi’s school achievements. He has struggled with reading and writing since starting education but he always puts in a lot of effort to try his best. Just before Christmas we had a very excited phone call from his teacher regarding his great efforts and progress. This week he has also been rewarded star of the week. We couldn’t be more proud.

What can your children not live without? Technology!

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Often I have assignments to do or work to go to over the weekend, but the weekends where we can all be together as a family are the best. Nothing brings more enjoyment than a house full of laughter.

Charley and Ruby love Liz Pichon, the author of the Tom Gates series, however, Ruby’s favourite favourite book at the moment is Epic Adventure. Malachi loves Julia Donaldson’s books, particularly The Grufallo and The Grufallo’s Child.