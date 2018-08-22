Bramham Park weather forecast: What to expect over the weekend at Leeds Festival 2018

English music festivals are usually synonymous with heavy rain, mud and wellies, but will festival-goers at Leeds Festival need to pack their brollies this weekend?

Here’s the weather forecast for this weekend at Leeds Festival 2018.

Will festival-goers at Leeds Festival need to pack their brollies this weekend?

Friday August 24

Highs of: 15C

Lows of: 9 C

Friday is set to see a peak temperature of around 15C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and periods of clouds.

However, there is a 40% chance of rain at around 13:00, so it’s worth having an umbrella handy just in case.

Temperatures will begin to dip at around 19:00, where it be be around 12C, so you may need an extra layer as the evening grows colder.

Saturday August 25

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 9C

Saturday is forecast to be slightly warmer with highs of around 17C. Saturday is set to see periods of sunny intervals and bursts of pure sunshine, with temperatures again beginning to slowly dip at around 22:00.

Sunday August 26

Highs of: 17C

Lows of: 12C

Although Sunday is forecast to be just as warm as Saturday, the sun isn’t currently expected to make an appearance. Instead, the day is set to be overcast, but fortunately for now the rain looks like it will hold off.

Temperatures will begin to slowly dip at 22:00, where it will still be around 13C.

Monday then looks to be slightly warmer, with a peak temperature of around 18C, with a mixture of sunny intervals and cloud.