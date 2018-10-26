Bradford police to use DNA tagging spray to fight anti-social vehicle use

Police in Bradford are to use a new tool to tackle anti-social and nuisance vehicle users in the city.

The Anti-Social Bike Team is beginning a trial of DNA tagging spray, which can be applied to suspected offenders and their vehicles.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the chemical solution "effectively connects them to the offence and proves they were the person involved.

"It is harmless, invisible to the naked eye and has been used successfully in other areas of West Yorkshire and further afield."

Inspector Nick Haigh, of the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “This spray has already proved to be effective in combating the anti-social and nuisance use of vehicles elsewhere, and we hope to have similar results in Bradford District.”

The team, which has been in existence since July 2014, has seized more than 1,200 vehicles, which were either being used illegally or for "anti-social purposes".

To report nuisance vehicle use in Bradford, contact the bike team on 01274 376180, or at bdasbbiketeam@westyorkshire.police.uk