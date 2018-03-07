Bradford mum accused of murdering 18-month-old son after plunge from sixth floor window appears in court

Newcastle House, where the incident happened
Newcastle House, where the incident happened
Share this article

A mum accused of murdering her 18-month-old son after he plunged to his death out of a sixth-floor window today appeared in court.

Gemma Procter, 23, appeared via video link flanked by a carer from a facility in Northamptonshire wearing a grey, long-sleeved top and black trousers.

The defendant spoke only to confirm her name and sat silently throughout the short 10-minute hearing.

Procter is charged with murder after son Elliot Procter plunged to his death from a sixth-floor window of the Newcastle House apartment block in Bradford, West Yorks., on Saturday, October 21.

There was no plea entered by the defendant.

A trial date has been fixed for April 16, a week after the custody time limit expires.

Procter, of Bradford, West Yorks., will next appear at Bradford Crown Court on March 16 for a further hearing.

Hull Trains fleet needs repairs after last week's snow and ice

Rail services cancelled as trains are hit by snow and ice damage

New Look store in Leeds under threat of closure