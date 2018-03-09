Bradford man jailed for kidnap and indecent assault of girl 40 years ago

A pensioner has been jailed for the kidnap and indecent assault of a four-year-old girl 40 years ago.

George Frankland, now aged 74, was sentenced to three years in prison after the offending in 1978.

Frankland, of Bradckenhall Court in Bradford, was investigated by West Yorkshire Police’s Cold Case Team, who worked closely with forensic partners and the Crown Prosecution Service throughout the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, who oversees the Cold Case Team said: “This is yet another example of the tenacious nature of West Yorkshire Police’s cold case team who, working closely with partners, were able to satisfy the charging standards for serious offences which was committed 40 years ago.

"Advancements in forensic science assisted in leading the investigation team and forensic scientists to identify Frankland and I would like to reassure the public that West Yorkshire Police will continue to explore all avenues of opportunity when investigating historical heinous crimes.”

He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court yesterday.